JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The November midterm general election is fast approaching.

Early voting is underway in both Tennessee and Virginia ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In order to help voters stay informed, News Channel 11 is posting sample ballots from each county/locality in our viewing area.

Sample ballots are published by local election officials and allow voters to see which candidates and measures will appear on their ballot before heading to the polls. For Tennessee voters, this may be especially helpful, as four proposed constitutional amendments will appear on their ballots, some of which are lengthy. Election officials encourage voters to do their research on the proposed amendments before going to vote.

Links to download the sample ballots for each locality are below:

Northeast Tennessee

Southwest Virginia