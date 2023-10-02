(WJHL) — Voters are heading to the polls in Virginia as early voting is underway ahead of the Nov. 7 general election.

Early voting will continue through Nov. 4.

Voters will see both state and local candidates on their ballots. Two local state lawmakers and three sheriffs will face challengers.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of contested races in Southwest Virginia.

Virginia General Assembly

State Senate District 5

Incumbent Republican Travis Hackworth will face Democrat Robert Beckman for the state Senate District 5 seat.

Hackworth was elected in 2021 to serve the rest of Sen. Ben Chafin’s term after he died from COVID-19.

The newly-drawn District 5 includes part of Montgomery and Wythe counties and all of Tazewell, Pulaski, Smyth, Giles, and Bland counties plus Radford City. The new district encompasses parts of former Senate Districts 38, 21, 40, and 19.

House District 43

Incumbent Republican Will Morefield and independent candidate David “Tiger Dave” Ratliff will vie for the House District 43 seat.

District 43 includes all of Tazewell, Buchanan, and Bland counties and parts of Dickenson and Russell counties. The new district encompasses most of the old District 3 and a sliver of old District 4.

Buchanan County

In Buchanan County, incumbent Republican Sheriff John McClanahan faces Democratic challenger Allen W. Boyd.

McClanahan was elected sheriff in 2019 as a Democrat but switched parties in 2020.

All seven Board of Supervisors seats are up for election with only two uncontested, the Prater and South Grundy district seats.

Garden District Hilary B. Deskins (D) Jeff S. Cooper (R)

Hurricane District Harold E. Johnson (D) Tim W. Hess (R)

Knox District Jerry C. Scarberry (I) Trey Adkins (R)

North Grundy District Rages L. Matney (D) K. Lee Dotson Jr. (R)

Rocklick District Danny R. Sawyers (D) R. Craig Stiltner (R)



All school board seats are also up for election, but only two districts have contested races: Rocklick and South Grundy. For the Rocklick seat, Brian D. “Doc” Looney, Josh E. McCoy, and Tricia L. Evans are vying for the seat. Candidates for the South Grundy seat include David C. Thornbury, James R. “Bob” Anderson, and R. Dale Anglin.

Voters will also choose between two candidates for clerk of court: Democratic incumbent Beverly Tiller and Republican Christie Stiltner.

Dickenson County

All five Dickenson County Board of Supervisors seats are up for election with contested races in District 2, District 4, and District 5.

District 2 Heather J. Lyall (D) Peggy L. Kiser (R)

District 4 Richard A. Thacker (D) Donnie B. Raines (I) Tammy Rose Bylski (R)

District 5 Chris S. Hall (I) Harry Dean Childress (I)



For commonwealth’s attorney, incumbent Republican Joshua Newberry faces Democrat and former Commonwealth’s Attorney Seth Baker. Newberry ousted Baker in the 2019 election by winning nearly 55% of the vote.

Baker was elected commonwealth’s attorney in 2015 after running unopposed in the general election.

In the clerk of court race, voters will also choose between three candidates: independents Richard Edwards and Tanya Fleming and Republican Joshua Evans.

Three candidates are also running for commissioner of revenue: Republican David Perry and independents Rodney Oquin and Shelly Mullins.

Meanwhile, two are vying for treasurer: incumbent Angie Rakes, who is running as an independent, and Republican Jeffrey Scott Mullins.

Four candidates are running for two open soil and water conservation director seats: Gilmer Childress, Johnnie Stanley, Tauna Gulley, and Travis Mullins.

Lee County

Of the five Lee County Board of Supervisors races on the ballot, three are competitive: in District 1, District 2, and District 4.

District 1 Carl L. Bailey (D) Michael P. Kidwell (R)

District 2 Michael R. Watson (I) Roger K. Waddell (R)

District 4 Joshua Neil Flanary (I) Scottie M. Short (R)



All five school board seats are also up for election, but none of those races are contested.

Russell County

Two men will compete for the title of sheriff following the retirement of longtime sheriff Steven Dye: independent candidate William “Bill” Watson, who is currently serving as sheriff, and Republican Jony Baker.

Four candidates are running for clerk of court: independents Diane Nunley, Jennifer Kendrick, Penny Gilbert, and Republican Katie Patton.

Among the board of supervisors races, four are competitive: the at-large seat plus seats in District 1, District 3, and District 6.

At Large Nathan D. Kiser (R) Oris Roger Christian (I) Ty Logan Harris (I)

District 1 Andrew J. Hensley (R) Con Darryl Johnson (I)

District 3 Tara M. Dye (R) Carl H. “Peanut” Rhea (I)

District 6 Charlie Rufus Hess (R) Rebecca Taylor Dye (I)



Five school board races are also competitive:

At Large Cynthia K. Compton Dustin R. Keith

District 2 Eric Kip Parsons William P. “Billy” Salyer

District 3 Jennifer Carter Chumbley Jonathan D. “JJ” Eaton Roger W. Lynthlin

District 4 A. Wayne Bostic Christy D. Perkins

District 5 Linda Taylor Garrett Wanda L. Burke



Scott County

Treasurer is the only contested county-wide race with Democratic incumbent Mitzi Johnson Owens facing Republican Kevin P. Helms.

All seven board of supervisors positions are up for election, but only the District 3 and District 6 races are competitive. The District 3 race features Republican Garland “Jack” Compton and independent Eddie N. Skeen. Meanwhile, independent Chris S. Maness and Republican Richard M. Chapman Jr. are vying for the District 6 seat.

Two school board races are also competitive, for the District 3 and District 5 seats. District 3 voters will see Daniel K. “Dent” Meade and Linda D. Gillenwater on the ballot. In District 5, voters will choose between Gail L. McConnell and Patricia C. “Tricia” Edwards.

Smyth County

In the commonwealth’s attorney race, Republican Phillip L. “Bucky” Blevins Jr. faces Democrat Paul V. Morrison II. Longtime incumbent Roy Evans is not seeking re-election.

Two candidates are on the ballot for clerk of court: Democratic incumbent John H. Graham and Republican Eric E. “Stingy” Davidson.

The commissioner of revenue race features two candidates: Brian T. Walker and Bradley A. Powers.

For treasurer, Democratic incumbent Thomas W. Burkett faces Republican Lori Hester Deel.

The conservation director race features four candidates vying for three seats: Carl P. “Preston” Brickey, David L. Spence, Kristina “Kristy” Waller, and Sarah Beth N. Gillespie.

Tazewell County

Incumbent Clerk of Court Susie O. Vance, who is running as an independent, faces Republican Charity McDaniel Hust.

Five people are also running for three soil and water conservation director seats: David W. Simmons, Harry Dwight Phipps, Jack W. Asbury, Malcolm E. “Eddie” Rhudy, and Rodney L. Brown.

For board of the supervisors, both the Eastern and Northern District races are contested. Candidates running for the Eastern seat are Charles A. Stacy and Charles E. “Chuck” Presley. In the Northern District, Democrat Margaret A. “Maggie” Asbury and Republican Kyle Aaron Cruey are on the ballot.

Washington County

Republican incumbent sheriff Blake Andis faces independent Rex Carter. Andis was elected in 2019, when he defeated three other candidates, including Carter.

Two candidates are also vying for commonwealth’s attorney: Democratic incumbent Joshua Cumbow and Republican Alexandra Goodpaster.

The clerk of court seat is also contested with incumbent Republican Patricia Snodgrass Moore’s re-election bid challenged by independent Greg Mullins.

Meanwhile, the race for commissioner of revenue is more crowded with four candidates seeking the seat. They are independent incumbent Mark Matney, Democrat Christina Clark Rehfuss, independent David Henry Jr., and Republican April Hamby Crabtree.

Two candidates are running for treasurer: Democratic incumbent Fred Parker and Republican Derek Webb.

Two board of supervisors seats are contested, in Districts A and C. In District A, Democratic incumbent Phillip McCall faces independent D.A. “Ben” Abel Jr. In the District C race, Republican incumbent Charlie S. Hargis Jr. faces Democrat Julianne Johnson Miles.

Of the four school board seats on the ballot, only two are contested. Candidates in District A include Crystal Rasnake and Heather Evans. Meanwhile, in District F, three candidates are on the ballot: Adam Wilson, Gary Andis, and Sam Osborne.

Wise County

Two people are on the ballot for clerk of court: Republican Dezarah Jessee Hall and independent Timothy “Tim” Collins.

Only one board of supervisors seat is contested. Democrat Fred Luntsford Jr. and independent Jarrad Addison are vying for the District 1 seat.

Among the school board seats up for election, only the District 3 race is contested with Ruthie Buckles facing Vicki Williams.

Those in Big Stone Gap will also get to vote for the town council. Four candidates are vying for three seats. The candidates are Leonard Bowen, Gary Paul Johnson, Robert Bloomer, and Tyler Hughes.