ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County is gearing up for a number of contested elections this year, so News Channel 11 has compiled a roundup of candidates facing challengers in the May 3, 2022 primary.
As of Feb. 20, 2022, the following candidates have submitted complete petitions to run opposed in Hawkins County. Candidates running unopposed are not included; however, should they be challenged, they will be added to the list.
Each candidate is listed in the order that their petition was issued:
3rd Judicial District
Circuit Judge II
- William E. Phillips II – R
- Bradley Mercer – R
- Crystal Goan Jessee – R
Public Defender
- DeAnna Snyder – R
- Todd Estep – R
County-Wide Positions
County Mayor
- Stacy D. Vaughn – R
- Michael J. Herrell – R
- Kenneth William Stapleton – R
- Kelly Markham – R
- Keith Gibson – R
- Mark DeWitte – R
- David Bailey – I
- Martha Wallace – R
Assessor of Property
- Chuck Smith – R
- Michael S. Gillespie – R
Register
- Judy C. Kirkpatrick – R
- Ron Light – R
- Mark Hale – R
Road Superintendent
- Danny G. Jones – R
- Joe Parrott – R
- Curt Taylor – R
District 1
Commissioner
- Syble Vaughan Trent – R
- John Keith Gibson – R
- Melinda Fleishour – I
Constable
- Ryan D. Christian – R
- Bill Creasy – R
District 2
Commissioner
- George D. Salaita – D
- Tom Kern – R
- Jeff Barrett -R
District 3
Commissioner
- Danny C. Alvis – R
- William T. Towler III – R
- Charles K. Thacker – R
Constable
- Bryan D. Carter – R
- Frank Vaughn – R
District 4
Commissioner
- Chad Britton – R
- Joshua Gilliam – R
- Phillip Wilcox – R
- Warren C. Bishop – R
School Board
- Tecky Hicks – I
- Monique Whorton – R
- Hannah Speaks Winegar – R
District 5
Commissioner
- Jason Roach – R
- Glenda Petty Davis – R
- Mark Linkous – R
District 6
Commissioner
- Larry Clonce – R
- Rick Brewer – R
- Austin Ray Bradley – R
- Nancy Barker – R
School Board
- Travis Charles – R
- Debbie Gladson Shedden – R
Constable
- Wayne Cunningham – R
- Johnny Lee Drinnon – R
District 7
Commissioner
- Ketron Bailey – R
- Wyatt Watson – R
- Josh Mowell – R
- Robert (Robbie) A Palmer II – R
- Joey Maddox – R
- Pete Otis Lipe – R
School Board
- Judy Woods Trent – D
- Alina Gorlova – R