ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County is gearing up for a number of contested elections this year, so News Channel 11 has compiled a roundup of candidates facing challengers in the May 3, 2022 primary.

As of Feb. 20, 2022, the following candidates have submitted complete petitions to run opposed in Hawkins County. Candidates running unopposed are not included; however, should they be challenged, they will be added to the list.

Each candidate is listed in the order that their petition was issued:

3rd Judicial District

Circuit Judge II

William E. Phillips II – R

Bradley Mercer – R

Crystal Goan Jessee – R

Public Defender

DeAnna Snyder – R

Todd Estep – R

County-Wide Positions

County Mayor

Stacy D. Vaughn – R

Michael J. Herrell – R

Kenneth William Stapleton – R

Kelly Markham – R

Keith Gibson – R

Mark DeWitte – R

David Bailey – I

Martha Wallace – R

Assessor of Property

Chuck Smith – R

Michael S. Gillespie – R

Register

Judy C. Kirkpatrick – R

Ron Light – R

Mark Hale – R

Road Superintendent

Danny G. Jones – R

Joe Parrott – R

Curt Taylor – R

District 1

Commissioner

Syble Vaughan Trent – R

John Keith Gibson – R

Melinda Fleishour – I

Constable

Ryan D. Christian – R

Bill Creasy – R

District 2

Commissioner

George D. Salaita – D

Tom Kern – R

Jeff Barrett -R

District 3

Commissioner

Danny C. Alvis – R

William T. Towler III – R

Charles K. Thacker – R

Constable

Bryan D. Carter – R

Frank Vaughn – R

District 4

Commissioner

Chad Britton – R

Joshua Gilliam – R

Phillip Wilcox – R

Warren C. Bishop – R

School Board

Tecky Hicks – I

Monique Whorton – R

Hannah Speaks Winegar – R

District 5

Commissioner

Jason Roach – R

Glenda Petty Davis – R

Mark Linkous – R

District 6

Commissioner

Larry Clonce – R

Rick Brewer – R

Austin Ray Bradley – R

Nancy Barker – R

School Board

Travis Charles – R

Debbie Gladson Shedden – R

Constable

Wayne Cunningham – R

Johnny Lee Drinnon – R

District 7

Commissioner

Ketron Bailey – R

Wyatt Watson – R

Josh Mowell – R

Robert (Robbie) A Palmer II – R

Joey Maddox – R

Pete Otis Lipe – R

School Board