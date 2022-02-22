JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee residents are set to choose between several competitors this year, and News Channel 11 staff have compiled a list of those running opposed. If other candidates are announced that will face opposition, their name will be added.
According to the Washington County Election Commission, these candidates have filed petitions and are asking for county residents’ votes. Candidates are listed in the order that their petition was filed with the commission:
1st Judicial District
Circuit Court Judge II
- Suzanne Cook – R
- Lois Bunton-Shults-Davis – R
County-Wide Positions
County Mayor
- Joe Grandy – R
- Robert H. (Robbie) Tester – R
- James W. Reeves – I
General Sessions Judge I
- Robert G. Lincoln – R
- Todd Hull – R
General Sessions Judge II
- Janet Vest Hardin – R
- Joshua P. Sutherland III – R
- Jesse James Campbell – I
General Sessions Judge III
- Michael Rasnake – R
- Johnathan A. Minga – R
- Stephanie Sherwood – R
City School Board
Currently the only candidate that has filed their petition with the county is Brian Squirek (I), but the following have requested a petition and can formally add their name to the running by April 7, 2022:
- Thomas Hager Jr – R
- Kathy Hall – I
- Jonathan Kinnick – R
- Sam Pettyjohn – I
- Derek Tharpe – R
- Robert Williams – R
County Clerk
- Danny Edens – R
- Cheryl Storey – R
Sheriff
- Keith Sexton – R
- Michael Templeton – R
- Leighta Laitenen – R
Republican State Executive Committeewoman
- Anita Hodges Taylor – R
- Charlene Thomas – R
District 1
Commissioner
- Richard Tucker – R
- Isaac Moore – R
Constable
- Lisa Shaw-Lewis – I
- Andy Register – R
School Board
- Keith Ervin – R
- Vince Walters – R
- Kerrie Aistrop – R
- Annette Buchanan – R
- Cody Day – R
District 2
Commissioner
- Marty Johnson – R
- Jason Day – R
- Billy Austin – I
District 3
School board (Elect 3)
- Gregg Huddlestone – R
- David Hammond – R
- Chad Fleenor – I
District 4
Commissioner
- Josh Edens – R
- Todd Hensley – R
- Mike Morgan – D
District 8
Commissioner
- Freddie Malone – R
- Scott Keith Holly – I
District 10
Commissioner
- David Tomita – R
District 12
Commissioner
- Lewis Wexler Jr. – R
- Larry N. Grogan – R
District 15
Commissioner
- Mark Rice – R
- Ben Carder – R