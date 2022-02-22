JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee residents are set to choose between several competitors this year, and News Channel 11 staff have compiled a list of those running opposed. If other candidates are announced that will face opposition, their name will be added.

According to the Washington County Election Commission, these candidates have filed petitions and are asking for county residents’ votes. Candidates are listed in the order that their petition was filed with the commission:

1st Judicial District

Circuit Court Judge II

Suzanne Cook – R

Lois Bunton-Shults-Davis – R

County-Wide Positions

County Mayor

Joe Grandy – R

Robert H. (Robbie) Tester – R

James W. Reeves – I

General Sessions Judge I

Robert G. Lincoln – R

Todd Hull – R

General Sessions Judge II

Janet Vest Hardin – R

Joshua P. Sutherland III – R

Jesse James Campbell – I

General Sessions Judge III

Michael Rasnake – R

Johnathan A. Minga – R

Stephanie Sherwood – R

City School Board

Currently the only candidate that has filed their petition with the county is Brian Squirek (I), but the following have requested a petition and can formally add their name to the running by April 7, 2022:

Thomas Hager Jr – R

Kathy Hall – I

Jonathan Kinnick – R

Sam Pettyjohn – I

Derek Tharpe – R

Robert Williams – R

County Clerk

Danny Edens – R

Cheryl Storey – R

Sheriff

Keith Sexton – R

Michael Templeton – R

Leighta Laitenen – R

Republican State Executive Committeewoman

Anita Hodges Taylor – R

Charlene Thomas – R

District 1

Commissioner

Richard Tucker – R

Isaac Moore – R

Constable

Lisa Shaw-Lewis – I

Andy Register – R

School Board

Keith Ervin – R

Vince Walters – R

Kerrie Aistrop – R

Annette Buchanan – R

Cody Day – R

District 2

Commissioner

Marty Johnson – R

Jason Day – R

Billy Austin – I

District 3

School board (Elect 3)

Gregg Huddlestone – R

David Hammond – R

Chad Fleenor – I

District 4

Commissioner

Josh Edens – R

Todd Hensley – R

Mike Morgan – D

District 8

Commissioner

Freddie Malone – R

Scott Keith Holly – I

District 10

Commissioner

David Tomita – R

District 12

Commissioner

Lewis Wexler Jr. – R

Larry N. Grogan – R

District 15

Commissioner