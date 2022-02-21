SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With multiple contested primary elections gearing up in Sullivan County, News Channel 11 has compiled a list of candidates running opposed within the county. If a candidate is added to unmentioned offices, that position will be added to the roundup.

You can find a breakdown below, with names submitted to the Sullivan County Election Commission before the Feb. 17 and April 7 deadlines this year:

State Positions

Tennessee House of Representatives District 1

John Crawford – R

Chad Keen – R

County-Wide Positions

Mayor

Val Edwards George – I

Angie Stanley – R

Richard S. Venable – R

Bobby Weaver – I

Trustee

Susan A Ramsey – R

Angela “Angel” Taylor – R

Commissioner of Highways

Calvin D. Clifton – R

Scott Murray – R

District 1

Commission (Elect 1)

Sabrina S. Brown – R

David Hayes – R

Tamra Jessee – R

Constable (Vacancy)

Daniel Wayne Pickel – R

Michael Joseph Rutherford – R

District 2

Commission (Elect 3)

David W. Akard III – R

Cheryl S. Harvey – R

Dennis Hutton – R

Mark A. Hutton – R

Matt Slagle – R

School Board

Jeret Ratliff – R

Paul Robinson – R

District 4

Commission (Elect 3)

Michael B. Cole – R

Joyce Neal Crosswhite – R

Rick Hicks – R

Tony Leonard – R

District 5

Commission (Elect 2)

Hershel Glover – R

Sherry Grubb – R

Dwight King – R

District 6

Commission (Elect 3)

Todd Broughton – R

Terry Harkleroad – R

Daniel Horne – R

Todd McKinley – R

Jessica Crowder Means – R

Tony Melson – R

Zane Vanover – R

School Board

Matthew L Price – R

Glen Walden Jr. – R

District 7

Commission (Elect 2)

Jonathon P. Fields – R

Samuel “Sam” Jones – R

Lori Love – D

David R. Strickler – R

Travis Ward – R

District 8

Commission (Elect 2)

Darlene Calton – R

Stanley K. Hodges – R

Mark A. Ireson – R

Larry Mullenix – R

Alicia D Starnes – R

District 9

Commission (Elect 2)

Randall Bowers – I

Joe Carr- R

Gary Churchwell – R

Josh Davis – R

Joseph McMurray – R

Sadie Roberts – R

District 10

Commission (Elect 2)

Larry Crawford – R

Gary Stidham – R

District 11

Commission (Elect 3)

John Gardner – R

Michael Hannan – R

Hunter Michael Locke – R

Archie Pierce – R

For full election guidelines regarding the May 3, 2022 Primary, Aug. 4, 2022 County and State General Election and the Nov. 8, 2022 State and Federal Election, visit the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website.