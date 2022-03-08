GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County residents are set to decide between several contested elections this spring, and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of candidates running in the May 3 primary this year.
Below you can find a breakdown of candidates for each contested position in the order that their petition was filed with the county election commission:
3rd Judicial District
Circuit Court Judge II
- Bradley Mercer
- Crystal Goan Jessee
- William E. Phillips II
Public Defender
- Todd Estep
- Deanna Snyder
County-wide Positions
County Mayor
- Kevin Morrison
- Terry E Greer
Sheriff
- Andy Barham
- Wesley Holt
Circuit Court Clerk
- Chris Shepard
- Whitney Shelton Collins
County Clerk
- Lori Bryant
- Andrew James Anderson
- Kallie Lister
Register of Deeds
- Joy Rader
- Tamara Hartman Wilcox
- Matthew M. Carpenter
- Karen Collins Ottinger
County Commissioner
District 1
- Kathy Crawford
- Nick Gunter
- Darrell Key- D
- Charles “Tim” White
District 2
- Chase Murray
- Joshua Arrowood
- Alan Marsh
- Brad Peters
District 3
- O.J. Early
- Robin D. Quillen
- Jan Kiker
- Jason Cobble
- Dillon Carpenter
- Eric D. Scott
District 4
- Eddie Jennings
- Lyle Parton
- William “Bill” Dabbs
- Adam Musgrove
- Tim Smithson
- Amanda R. Beamer – D
District 5
- Gary Shelton
- Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers
- Pamela B. Carpenter
- Lynn E. Fillers
- Jeremy Michael Roberts
District 6
- Larkin Clemmer
- John Squibb Waddle Jr. – D
- Jeffrey Bible
District 7
- Teddy L. Lawing
- Paul Burkey
- Terry “Mike” Musick
- Lisa Bowman Anderson
- Robert Pleasant