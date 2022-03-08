GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County residents are set to decide between several contested elections this spring, and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of candidates running in the May 3 primary this year.

Below you can find a breakdown of candidates for each contested position in the order that their petition was filed with the county election commission:

3rd Judicial District

Circuit Court Judge II

Bradley Mercer

Crystal Goan Jessee

William E. Phillips II

Public Defender

Todd Estep

Deanna Snyder

County-wide Positions

County Mayor

Kevin Morrison

Terry E Greer

Sheriff

Andy Barham

Wesley Holt

Circuit Court Clerk

Chris Shepard

Whitney Shelton Collins

County Clerk

Lori Bryant

Andrew James Anderson

Kallie Lister

Register of Deeds

Joy Rader

Tamara Hartman Wilcox

Matthew M. Carpenter

Karen Collins Ottinger

County Commissioner

District 1

Kathy Crawford

Nick Gunter

Darrell Key- D

Charles “Tim” White

District 2

Chase Murray

Joshua Arrowood

Alan Marsh

Brad Peters

District 3

O.J. Early

Robin D. Quillen

Jan Kiker

Jason Cobble

Dillon Carpenter

Eric D. Scott

District 4

Eddie Jennings

Lyle Parton

William “Bill” Dabbs

Adam Musgrove

Tim Smithson

Amanda R. Beamer – D

District 5

Gary Shelton

Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers

Pamela B. Carpenter

Lynn E. Fillers

Jeremy Michael Roberts

District 6

Larkin Clemmer

John Squibb Waddle Jr. – D

Jeffrey Bible

District 7