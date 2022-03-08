GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County residents are set to decide between several contested elections this spring, and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of candidates running in the May 3 primary this year.

Below you can find a breakdown of candidates for each contested position in the order that their petition was filed with the county election commission:

3rd Judicial District

Circuit Court Judge II

  • Bradley Mercer
  • Crystal Goan Jessee
  • William E. Phillips II

Public Defender

  • Todd Estep
  • Deanna Snyder

County-wide Positions

County Mayor

  • Kevin Morrison
  • Terry E Greer

Sheriff

  • Andy Barham
  • Wesley Holt

Circuit Court Clerk

  • Chris Shepard
  • Whitney Shelton Collins

County Clerk

  • Lori Bryant
  • Andrew James Anderson
  • Kallie Lister

Register of Deeds

  • Joy Rader
  • Tamara Hartman Wilcox
  • Matthew M. Carpenter
  • Karen Collins Ottinger

County Commissioner

District 1

  • Kathy Crawford
  • Nick Gunter
  • Darrell Key- D
  • Charles “Tim” White

District 2

  • Chase Murray
  • Joshua Arrowood
  • Alan Marsh
  • Brad Peters

District 3

  • O.J. Early
  • Robin D. Quillen
  • Jan Kiker
  • Jason Cobble
  • Dillon Carpenter
  • Eric D. Scott

District 4

  • Eddie Jennings
  • Lyle Parton
  • William “Bill” Dabbs
  • Adam Musgrove
  • Tim Smithson
  • Amanda R. Beamer – D

District 5

  • Gary Shelton
  • Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers
  • Pamela B. Carpenter
  • Lynn E. Fillers
  • Jeremy Michael Roberts

District 6

  • Larkin Clemmer
  • John Squibb Waddle Jr. – D
  • Jeffrey Bible

District 7

  • Teddy L. Lawing
  • Paul Burkey
  • Terry “Mike” Musick
  • Lisa Bowman Anderson
  • Robert Pleasant