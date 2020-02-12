Where can I early vote in Northeast Tennessee?

People use voting booths at a pooling station during general elections in Gibraltar, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019. An election for Gibraltar’s 17-seat parliament is taking place Thursday under a cloud of uncertainty about what Brexit will bring for this British territory on Spain’s southern tip. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) Early voting for the Tennessee Presidential Preference Primary opens Wed. February 12th and runs through the 25th.

Tennessee and Virginia are among the states that will vote in the Presidential Primary on March 3, also known as “Super Tuesday.”

Here are the locations where you can early vote in Northeast Tennessee:

Washington County, Tenn.

Old Ace Hardware Building- 220 N 2nd Ave, Jonesborough, TN 37659- Hours: M – F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sat. 9 a.m. – 12, NOON

Princeton Art Center- 2516 E. Oakland Ave.Johnson City, 37601- Hours: M – F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sat. 9 a.m. – 12, NOON

Gray Fire Station- 106 Gray Commons Cir, Gray, TN 37615- Hours: M – F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m Sat. 9 a.m. – 12, NOON

Sullivan County, Tenn.

Sullivan County Election Commission Office- 3258 Hwy. 126, Suite 103 Blountville, TN

Civic Auditorium- 1550 Fort Henry Dr. Kingsport, TN

Slater Community Center- 325 McDowell Street Bristol, TN

Hours: February 12 – 14 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; February 15 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; February 17 Closed for Presidents Day; February 18 – 21 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; February 22 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; February 24 – 25 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Carter County, Tenn.

Carter County Election Commission Office – 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until Noon.

Greene County, Tenn.

Greene County Election Commission 218 North Main Street, Suite #1 Greeneville, Tennessee 37745

Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m

Unicoi County, Tenn.

Unicoi Election Commission – 106 Nolichucky Ave, Erwin, TN 37650

M-F 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Hawkins County, Tenn.

February 12-25, 2020: Church Hill Rescue Squad Building, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rogersville Courthouse, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 15, 2020 and Saturday, February 22, 2020- both Polling Locations open from 9:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.

Both Polling Locations closed on February 17, 2020 in observance of President’s Day.

Both Polling Locations Open until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Johnson County, Tenn.

Election Commission – 158 Election Ave, P. O. Box 106, Mountain City, TN 37683; Monday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tues-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. Feb 15 and 22 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

If your county is not listed please search your county election commission’s website to find polling locations and hours.