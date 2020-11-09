What comes next? Pres. Trump vows election lawsuits forthcoming Monday

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) As Joe Biden has been projected the President-elect of the United States, President Donald Trump says he will not back down until all votes are counted and the election is finalized.

Trump and his team have announced their intention to bring a wave of new lawsuits as soon as Monday, November 9, that they say will prove voter fraud in the 2020 election. They have specifically cited Pennsylvania, the state that clinched enough electoral votes for Biden, as a site of fraudulent activity.

“The President certainly is within his rights to challenge these elections to demand recounts in close elections and to bring forth any evidence, if he has any, of election irregularities,” said Lincoln Memorial University constitutional law professor Stewart Harris.

At this point, no solid evidence has been released proving voter fraud.

“For right now it’s all on the President. Can he prove, not say but prove, that somehow the election was “stolen” as he alleges,” said Dr. Daryl Carter, ETSU history professor.

The President’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani claims their team has evidence of dead people voting and poll workers falsifying ballots where they say they were not allowed to observe certain polling locations.

Historically, this type of widespread election interference would be hard to pull off.

“Systemic large scale voter fraud is rare,” said Dr. Carter. “You can look at election shenanigans in every single state going back to the beginning of the country, but the type of fraud that they are alleging, there’s no proof of that there’s no evidence.”

The President does not concede the election as he vows to take the matter to the courts. It is something Harris believes might not go as far as the President hopes.

“I suspect that unless they have very strong evidence of fraud in several of these battleground states that the Supreme Court would be very reluctant to weigh in,” said Harris.

Harris said this would likely be handled in lower courts.

As many are calling into question the integrity of elections in America, Harris also defended the Constitution.

“Our centralized system where each state runs its own election has its flaws. I mean states can mess things up as Florida arguably did back in 2000. But the fact that it is decentralized means it’s extremely unlikely that any one entity could coordinate any sort of nationwide fraud,” said Harris.

Another question people are raising, why did this take so long? It took four days for the President-elect to be projected. Dr. Carter says this is historically not unusual, but this year has been a particular challenge.

“Many of the states did not or could not count the votes until election day. So they are counting election day, absentee and all of that at the same time, which is hectic. The other part of that is they were counting election day votes first and then going back and counting mail in ballots,” said Carter.

He went on to explain this is why there was a drastic “shift” following election night, from Trump leading in certain key states to Biden leading.

“If you were to look at 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning you saw Trump in several states ahead considerably. But once they started counting all the other ballots which were disproportionately Democrat, then the tide changed. You started seeing Trump go down and Biden go up. Then you have a full picture at 99.9% of the vote count and which Biden was the victor in those particular states,” said Carter.

News Channel 11 will continue to follow all developments concerning the election and the lawsuits brought forth by President Trump.