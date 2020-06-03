WATCH: Tennessee launches new campaign, video to recruit poll officials for August 6 election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has announced a new campaign to recruit poll officials for the August 6 State and Federal Primary and County General Election, and it comes with a video.

According to a release from Hargett’s office, Tennesseans can now apply to join the Be a Patriot. Become a Poll Official. campaign.

“Poll officials are the backbone of successful elections across Tennessee,” said Secretary Hargett. “By raising your hand to become a poll official, you will have a front-row seat to democracy during early voting and on Election Day.”

Some of the tasks poll officials will be asked to perform will include assisting in running the polling sites, greeting voters, answering questions, processing voters, explaining how to cast ballots and counting votes.

Any registered voter can apply as long as they meet the following criteria:

Registered to vote if 18 or older

At least 16-year-old

Not a candidate or close relative of a candidate

Able to read and write in English

These government employees can also serve as poll officials:

City, county or Metro employees who do not work directly under an elected official on the ballot

State of Tennessee employees

Federal employees, so long as your Human Resources department advises you may

The release says poll officials are paid for working during early voting and on Election Day, as well as for their attendance at required training sessions.

For more information, click here.