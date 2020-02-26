WATCH LIVE: CBS News Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WJHL) — Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage in South Carolina on Tuesday night.

CBS Evening News Anchor Norah O’Donnell and CBS This Morning Co-host Gale King will moderate the CBS News Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Joining O’Donnell and King in the questioning will be Face The Nation moderator and CBS News Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan, Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett, and 60 Minutes Correspondent Bill Whitaker.

