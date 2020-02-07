WATCH LIVE @ 8p: Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire

App users: Click here to watch if live player doesn’t appear.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Four days before the New Hampshire primary, the major Democratic contenders were hunkered down preparing for Friday night’s debate and largely off the campaign trail during a critical stretch in which undecided voters are anxiously trying to make up their minds.

New Hampshire’s Feb. 11 primary could be more important than ever this year, following Iowa’s muddled results.

The AP was unable to declare a winner because of the tight margin between Sanders and Pete Buttigieg and irregularities in the caucus process.

The campaigns are expected to shift into overdrive on Saturday, starting with a major state party dinner.

The debate will get underway at 8 p.m. on ABC Tri-Cities.