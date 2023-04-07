WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis announced his bid for re-election on Friday.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Andis announced his re-election and spoke on the county’s accomplishments since he took office.

In the release, he spoke about an increase in specialized training for officers and the deputy staff increase in the patrol division. Andis said the goal of doing so was to “improve response times and provide better law enforcement services.”

Another goal Andis said the WCSO accomplished was the additional hiring of school resource officers. He said those officers are equipped with military medical first aid and trauma kits, as well as Narcan kits.

Andis went on to name other accomplishments, advancements and accreditations the WCSO has seen during his time as sheriff.

“With your support, we can continue moving Washington County forward,” Andis stated in the release. “During the next four years, we will continue our work of keeping Washington County a safe place to live, work, and raise a family. We have and will continue to accomplish great things in Washington County, and I am excited to continue this effort.”

Andis was elected sheriff in November 2019. The next Virginia General Election will be held Nov. 7, 2023.