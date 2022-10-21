WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting opened in Washington County on Wednesday and many citizens are already casting their votes.

“I just think it’s a great experience and the more people that do it, the better,” said Beth Zinnanti, a first-time voter who went to vote early.

In the last two and a half days, over 2,000 early votes have been cast.

“Where in the May election and the August election, we were right at 6,000 votes for the whole 15-day period,” said Washington County Administrator of Elections for Washington County Dana Jones. “So, it’s really looking good for our voters coming out to vote. We’re excited.”

At one of the four voting sites, The Heritage Center in Jonesborough, they’re seeing the higher turnout firsthand.

“So everything has been great, and the turnout has been excellent,” said Heritage Center voting officer Victoria Rogers. “Hopefully it will continue right on through Nov. 3.”

There are a lot of issues to vote on in this election. There are four proposed amendments to the state constitution along with races for governor and state legislature. This could be the reason behind the higher voter turnout.

“It’s hard to know whether they’re coming out because of the amendments or whether they’re coming out because of the governor,” Rogers said. “So it’s hard to tell but either way, we are glad that they are using their constitutional right to come out and vote.”

Each voting site has a table like this one for disability accommodations. (Photo: WJHL).

Each voting site also has disability accommodations to ensure that everyone can vote, like magnifying glasses for the visually impaired and monitors that connect to headphones for the hearing impaired. They also have chairs and a wheelchair on site for voters who can’t stand for very long.

Washington County takes pride in ensuring that votes cast are safe and secure.

“The Heritage Foundation looked at all 50 states’ voting procedures and practices and Tennessee ranked number one in voting integrity for the whole nation,” Jones said.

Washington County voting location information. (Photo: Washington County Election Commission).

There are three voting sites in Washington County that opened Wednesday: The Heritage Center, Freedom Hall, and Crossroads Christian Church. The fourth early voting site opens Monday, which is in ETSU’s Culp Center.

All early voting locations, except for ETSU, offer extended hours on Saturdays and Mondays.