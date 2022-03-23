WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County mayoral candidate Robbie Tester has hosted several events to gain support from community members.

The current commissioner for the county’s 12th District will appear on the May primary Republican ballot alongside incumbent Mayor Joe Grandy. The winner of the May primary will appear in the August General Election.

Tester, who grew up in Washington County, told News Channel 11 that he sees areas of improvement for the county.

“There’s things that I would like to make better,” Tester said. “I love Washington County. It’s my home. My family’s here. I lived here the vast majority of my life, and I’m a concerned citizen trying to make a difference.”

His next event will include a meet and greet at the Telford Ruritan at 295 Telford New Victory Road on March 26 from 6-8 p.m.

He will discuss his campaign platform beginning at 6:15 p.m.