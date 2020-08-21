Washington County, TN Election Commission releases list of candidates for November 3 election

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Election Commission has released its candidate list for the November 3 election.

According to the list, nine candidates have filed to appear on the ballot for the three open Johnson City Commission seats.

The following candidates are running for the Johnson City Commissioner seats:

Joe Wise

Debbie Harley-McClaskey

W. Turney Williams

Aaron T. Murphy

Jeff Clark

William Bud Hill Jr.

Todd Fowler

Kyle J. Beagle

Alona Norwood

Three seats are also open on the Johnson City School Board.

The list shows eight candidates will be running for the seats:

Kenneth Herb Greenlee

Ginger Carter

Paula Treece

Jonathan Kinnick

David Linville

Aaron Jensen

Beth Simpson

Matt Wilhjelm

The sole candidate for the mayor of Jonesborough is Chuck Vest.

Two Jonesborough Alderman seats are up for grabs in the upcoming election. The following candidates are running for those seats:

Jason A. Greenlee

Terry Countermine

Fred F. Kemp

Adam Dickson

Bill Graham

Lucas Schmidt

Former Washington County Commissioner Gary McAllister resigned over the summer, leaving an empty seat during an unexpired term.

The candidate list names Kenneth Huffine as the sole candidate running for McAllister’s empty seat on the commission.