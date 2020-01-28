Washington County, TN approves using former hardware store as voting site

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission approved using a former hardware store in Jonesborough as a voting location.

In a nine to five vote Monday night, the commission authorized a one-year lease between the county and Olde Town Hardware.

The $77,500 lease starts on February 1.

The property would be used as a voting site as early as the March 3rd primary. Early voting will take place from February 12 through 25.

