JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Campaign advisors announced Monday morning that Washington County, Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy will seek a second term.

Grandy is scheduled to announce his bid for re-election in the upcoming May 3 primary election on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The conference will take place at The Maker’s market beside The Corner Cup at 144 E. Main St. at 11 a.m.