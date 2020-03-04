Washington County, Tenn. Democratic Party holds watch party as Super Tuesday results roll in

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With three local races and the Democratic bid for president on the ballot, Washington County, Tennessee voters hit the polls to make their voices heard.

The most talked about topic on the ballot was the Democratic nomination.

The Washington County, Tennessee Democratic Party hosted a watch party at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Boones Creek to watch the results in real-time.

While polls across the state closed at 8 p.m. with the exception of polling places in Nashville that were extended due to the tornado damage, it was an early call for former Vice President Joe Biden in Tennessee.

In Washington County, of the more than 79,000 voters registered, only 19,090 came out to the polls making it a 24.14 percent turnout.

35 polling locations were open on Super Tuesday and the unofficial numbers show 32.86 percent for Joe Biden, 35.96 percent for Bernie Sanders, 12.07 percent for Michael Bloomberg, and 10.85 percent for Elizabeth Warren.

The breakdown from the Washington County elections office shows 11,425 voted on Tuesday with 7,665 either voting absentee of early.