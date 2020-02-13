Washington County Democratic Party hosts campaign forum to familiarize voters with 2020 democratic candidates

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Democratic Party continued their fight for blue Wednesday night at the Jonesborough Visitors Center to introduce Northeast Tennessee voters to 2020 democratic presidential candidates.

Campaigns from six candidates spoke at the forum and allowed attendees to ask questions regarding campaign involvement, policies, and stances on different social issues.

News Channel 11 spoke to Kate Craig, the Washington County Democratic Party Chair and 1st Congressional Chair, who said this forum intended to dive into the differences among the democratic campaigns.

“We’ve got so many democrats that are running for election, and a lot of people don’t know the nuances among the different campaigns or even how to get involved,” Craig said.

“So, the more that we can do as a party to connect voters with the campaigns or people who are undecided with the campaigns to help them make up their minds about which candidate to support — it helps turn out the vote, and it helps engage more people in the democratic process.”

The six campaign speakers at the forum included staff representing Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, and Warren.

Yang was on this list until ending his presidential bid Tuesday.

According to Craig, discussion among voters and campaign speakers sparks interest and helps to inform voters before taking on the poll booths. To Craig, voting is an essential right of being an American citizen.

“This is our voice — this is every single one of our voices,” Craig said. “It’s something that as a nation, that on our founding, this is what we fought for — to have control over our own government.

“This is what people around the world are trying to fight for — to have control over their own governments.”

Tennessee is considered a Super Tuesday state, with the primary election held on Tuesday, March 3.

Early voting began on February 12 and runs through February 25. In Washington County, early voting locations include the Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City, the Gray Fire Station, and the Old Ace Hardware building in Jonesborough.

For more information about the Washington County Democratic Party, upcoming events, or polling locations, visit their website.