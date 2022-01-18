Washington Co. mayor says internet availability focus for re-election

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy has announced he plans to run for re-election.

On Tuesday, Grandy made his decision to seek a second term official at a news conference in downtown Jonesborough.

While addressing the media, Grandy said if he is re-elected, he will hope to boost economic development in the county. One of the focuses of that would be making high-speed internet more widely available.

“Today, we have opportunities, through a number of providers, to extend internet services. High technology stuff in the rural parts of Washington County,” Grandy said.

Grandy also told those present that Washington County has seen success over the last four years in relation to job creation and new industries coming to the county.

The primary election in Washington County is set to take place on Tuesday, May 3. However, early voting begins on April 13 and lasts through April 28.