Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., talks with reporters before attending the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Associated Press projects that Sen. Mark Warner has won a third term in the U.S. Senate.

The Democrat and former Virginia governor defeated Republican nominee Daniel Gade in the general election.

Warner serves as Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and is also a member of several other committees.

He served as governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006.