Walsingham wins Democratic congressional primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Blair Walsingham has won the Democratic primary for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District seat.

The Hawkins County resident is seeking the seat held by Republican Rep. Phil Roe, who is not running for a seventh term.

Walsingham, an Air Force veteran and mother of four, supports implementing a universal basic income of $1,000 a month for every American adult as a means of lifting people out of poverty.

She also believes in universal access to healthcare, paid family and medical leave for all workers, and expanding broadband internet access.

Walsingham will face Republican Diana Harshbarger and independent candidate Steve Holder in the Nov. 3 general election.