Waiting game frustrates candidates as Washington County election results lag

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nearly two hours after some area counties posted early and absentee election results Tuesday, Washington County’s website remained filled with zeroes.

The delay caused mounting frustration for candidates and voters interested not just in national and state races but also in two municipal and one school board contest.

Election Administrator Maybell Stewart’s team had also lagged other counties, particularly Sullivan, in the August primary, but results had come in after a bit more than an hour.

Several candidates at the GOP watch party at the Carnegie are anxiously awaiting for Washington Co., Tennessee’s election results to come in. #WJHLvotes pic.twitter.com/SyHx3ZJetZ — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) November 4, 2020

Tuesday, Sullivan County had its early and absentee results up in about 10 minutes and had reported most precincts’ election-day totals by 9 p.m.

A screenshot of the WCEC website taken at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday.

Tennessee Sixth District Republican nominee Tim Hicks mentioned Sullivan County and said it was “very frustrating” to wait as long as he had.

“This is not the first issue that we’ve seen, so it’s pretty frustrating to sit here and go through this.”

Joe Wise is a Johnson City Commissioner who is running for re-election, said he told people they should expect to see at least early and absentee numbers.

“It’s disappointing,” Wise said. “Certainly by 10 o’clock at night we should be able to count the early votes that have come in. The polls have been closed for two hours. We vote electronically. Sullivan and Carter counties can do it — I’m seeing their data.”

Indeed, the results of the commission election, where eight candidates are vying for three open seats, were limited to tiny portions of Johnson City that are in Sullivan and Carter counties.

The five candidates running for two seats on the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Alderman weren’t so lucky. Neither were Tennessee Sixth House District candidates Hicks and Brad Batt.

Batt, a Democrat and a software engineer, said he was anxious about the outcome, but said he wouldn’t “lay blame at the feet of the workers.”

“I think the state should have anticipated that we had a strenuous election coming up,” Batt said. “I think the state failed months ago in the special session when they could have provided funds to make our election run more smoothly.”

However, by about 9:30 p.m. Greene County was the only one of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties other than Washington not to have reported results on the state website. By 10:05, Greene had reported but Washington had not.

Results had begun to appear but remained slight at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday.

Those numbers finally began to appear at 10:10 p.m. — two hours after Sullivan County posted its early and absentee totals.

Washington County Election Administrator Maybell Stewart declined an interview request.

She said in a statement that staff shortages due to COVID-19, the need to count more than 6,000 absentee ballots by hand, and the receipt of bags of ballots from precincts didn’t happen until just before 10 p.m.

State records from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office show that Washington County had 5,462 absentee ballots for this election. Sullivan County had 5,071.

Hicks or Batt, along with presumptive Seventh District representative Rebecca Alexander and State Senator Rusty Crowe, are the officials responsible for naming and retaining election commissioners.

Hicks was favored in the race against Batt and was up by a 2-1 margin with 14 percent of the votes counted.

“This will be one of the things that we tackle in March, the three representatives from this area,” Hicks said. “We will look at this, set a plan in place and that’s going to be our job to take care of issues in our county. So I think this will be one of the first things that we try to tackle.”