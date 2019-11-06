Voters reject relocating Washington County, Va. courthouse

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Voters in Washington County, Virginia have rejected a referendum to move the county’s courthouse to a new location.

Only 30% of voters approved the measure according to preliminary election results.

The referendum called for moving the county’s courthouse from its current location in downtown Abingdon to 300 Towne Center Drive, just off Interstate 81 exit 17. It also would have authorized the Washington County Board of Supervisors to spend $30,000,000 on purchasing and renovating the new property.

The Abingdon Town Council passed a resolution in September opposing the proposed courthouse relocation.

