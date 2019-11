GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Jeff Edds will be the next sheriff of Scott County.

Preliminary election results show that voters cast 4,516 ballots in favor of Edds and 2,202 votes for incumbent Chris Holder, who was appointed to the role after Sheriff John Puckett retired in March.

THANK YOU SCOTT COUNTY VOTERS! God Bless You & Your Families! I look forward to being your next Sheriff! Posted by Jeff Edds for Sheriff on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Two other candidates, Greg McMurray and Phillip McClellan, received 8% of votes combined.

