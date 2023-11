LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Russell County voters elected William “Bill” Watson as sheriff, according to unofficial election results.

Tuesday night, Watson had 3,489 votes compared to Jony Baker’s 2,471, with 15 of 16 precincts reported. That doesn’t include provisional ballots or mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

Watson ran as an independent while Baker ran as a Republican.

Watson has been serving as sheriff following the retirement of longtime lawman Steven Dye.