NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennesseans wanting to cast a ballot in the November election who are not registered to vote have until next week to do so.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election.

Tennesseans can register or check their registration status online at GoVoteTN.gov. A voter registration application may also be downloaded and mailed to your county election commission. Applications may also be picked up at county election commission offices.

Ballots will feature races for governor, U.S. House, state House, and state Senate along with four proposed constitutional amendments and local offices in some areas.

Early voting in Tennessee will begin on Oct. 19 and run through Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1.