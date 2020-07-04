Voter registration deadline is next Tuesday for August election in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The voter registration deadline for the August election in Tennessee is just a few days away.

The deadline to register to vote in the August 6 election is Tuesday, July 7.

Early voting will take place July 17–August 1.

Registered voters in Tennessee who do not wish to vote in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic may request an absentee ballot by mail. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is July 30.

Tennesseans can register to vote online at GoVoteTN.gov.

Primary elections will be held for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Tennessee Senate, and Tennessee House. General elections will be held for some county offices.

