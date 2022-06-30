NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Those who are not registered to vote but would like to cast a ballot in Tennessee’s August elections have only a few days left to register.

July 5 is the last day to register to vote in the Aug. 4 federal primary and state and county general elections.

Tennesseans can register to vote at GoVoteTN.gov. A voter registration application can also be downloaded, completed, and mailed to your local election commission. Applications may also be picked up at county election commission offices.

Early voting will take place July 15–30.