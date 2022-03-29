JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Those who aren’t registered to vote but would like to do so in the upcoming county primary elections have just a few days left to register.

Monday, April 4 is the deadline to register to vote in May 3 elections in Tennessee.

Early voting will run from April 13 to April 28.

Six of the seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area will hold primary elections on May 3. Johnson County is the only one that won’t.

To learn more on who is running in each of those six counties, visit Your Local Election HQ on WJHL.com.

For more information on how to register to vote, visit the Tennessee Secretary of State website.