Voter registration deadline approaching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The deadline to register to vote in Tennessee ahead of the Nov. 3 election is just a week away.

Monday, Oct. 5 is the deadline to register to vote or update your address and still cast a ballot in the election this November.

Tennesseans may register or update their address via GoVoteTN.com. A person may also download a paper application to submit or mail to their local county election commission office by Oct. 5. Mailed applications must be postmarked by Oct. 5.

Early voting in Tennessee begins Oct. 14 and runs through Oct. 29.

Virginia’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 13.