BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Incumbent Bill Hartley could request a recount of the votes in the Bristol, Virginia City Council race after being unseated by 20 votes.

There were three seats open in the City Council, and according to the Virginia Department of Elections website, the candidates that garnered the three highest vote totals included Jake Holmes (28.24%), Michael Pollard (24.28%) and Franklin Osborne (21.77%).

Hartley received 21.56% of the votes at 2,001 — just 20 votes behind Osborne’s 2,021 votes.

Virginia state law allows candidates to request a recount in the event of close vote totals.

Both newcomers Holmes and Pollard gained the most votes while incumbents Osborne and Hartley vied for the third and final seat. Click here for more information.