Virginia’s state agency websites experiencing outages, impacting voter registration

VIRGINIA (WRIC/WJHL) — According to Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles, the state’s technology provider is down.

Due to the outage, state agency websites like DMV, Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia’s online voter registration are not working.

Penny Limburg, the Bristol, Virginia Registrar of Elections, told News Channel 11 that the issue is impacting online voter registration.

Limburg said voters are unable to register of the November election online until the issue is corrected.

According to Limburg, Virginians wanting to register to vote need to go in person to their local registrar of election office to sign up.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Virginia Department of Elections for more details.

The Virginia Department of Health’s website is also experiencing issues, according to the Cumberland Plateau Health District. This is causing a delay in the release of COVID-19 data on Tuesday.