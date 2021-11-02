Virginia voter surge: 44% turnout in Washington Co., VA as of 3 p.m.

ABINGDON, Virginia (WJHL) — Early indications point to a surge in voter turnout in Tuesday’s Virginia statewide elections.

Election administrators told News Channel 11 they’re seeing a significant increase in turnout compared to four years ago when Virginia voters last chose a Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General.

WRIC-TV in Richmond reported about 20% voter turnout statewide by 11 a.m.

In Southwest Virginia, early reports indicate the possibility for an even better turnout, despite having no contested Virginia General Assembly races on the ballot.

As of 3 p.m., 44 % of Washington County, Virginia voters had cast ballots in-person, early and absentee, said Derek Lyall, Washington County, VA Director of Elections.

Lyall told News Channel 11 that, as of 3 p.m. in 2017, turnout was at 32.8%. He said the total turnout in 2017 was 46.1%.

Voter turnout also appeared to be surging in Dickenson County, Virginia.

“Turnout is great,” said Kayla Deel, General Registrar.

As of 2 p.m., Deel said about 1,600 voters had cast ballots in person.

Absentee and early votes were up significantly as well, Deel said. She estimated about 1,200 people had participated in early voting in-person in Dickenson County. In 2017, only 321 people voted early, including in-person and by mail.

Polls remain open through 7 p.m. You can see election results on WJHL.com by clicking here.