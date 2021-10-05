Virginia voter registration deadline for November election is next week

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Virginians looking to register to vote in the upcoming November election will need to do so by next week.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election.

The Bristol, Virginia Office of Elections says applications must be received by 5 p.m. but applications postmarked by Oct. 12 will also be accepted. The office will be closed Monday for Columbus Day.

Virginians may register to vote online at www.vote.virginia.gov or by picking up an application from a local elections office.