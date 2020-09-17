Virginia Supreme Court denies Kanye West’s appeal to appear on ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s top court has denied an appeal by rapper Kanye West to get his name on the state’s presidential ballot.

West appealed a decision by a Richmond judge disqualifying him as a candidate after a lawsuit claimed that two people were tricked into pledging support for his campaign. A judge determined that 11 of the required 13 “Elector Oaths” that West submitted were invalid.

The Virginia Supreme Court denied West’s appeal on Thursday.

The decision comes on the eve of the first day of early voting in Virginia for the November election.