Virginia Republican candidates visit Gate City ahead of Tuesday’s election

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Hundreds of voters attended a BBQ on Delegate Terry Kilgore’s family farm Sunday afternoon. Kilgore welcomed Republican candidates Glenn Youngkin, Jason Miyares and Winsome Sears as they worked to rally voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

“The crowds, and the energy have been fantastic,” Miyares, candidate for Attorney General, said. “We’re seeing double, triple, the size of what we were expecting because Virginians are hungry for change.”

Candidates said that Southwest Virginia voters are crucial, and they want to work on the issues that matter most to them.

“We’ve got to get the economy moving, and I know we got to press forward with rural broadband initiatives in order to connect Southwest Virginia,” Youngkin, candidate for Governor, said. “We’ve got all kinds of infrastructure opportunities, and so I just wanted to come and listen to folks that live here.”

“We’re going to stop the divisiveness,” Winsome Sears, candidate for Lieutenant Governor, said. “I’m living proof that this is America, and you can be anything that you want to be because I came from another country, and America gave me a chance.”

“We don’t like the fact that our cost of living has skyrocketed, and Glenn Youngkin wants to cut the grocery tax,” Miyares said. “So all of those issues are huge issues for Virginia voters.”

Voters put their support in writing before sending the candidates on their way.

Youngkin supporters signing his bus and preparing to say goodbye @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/iqOUyStt9r — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) October 31, 2021

“November 2nd, don’t let snow, rain, or anything interrupt you,” Youngkin said. “Get out to vote, please, and we can get Virginia moving.”