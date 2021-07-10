Virginia Republican candidates hold Abingdon rally

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Hundreds came out to see Republican candidates for statewide office campaigning in Abingdon on Saturday.

At the rally at Lois Humphrey’s Park, Virginia Republican Nominee for Governor Glenn Youngkin stood alongside fellow candidates, Winsome Sears who’s running for Lieutenant Governor, and Jason Miyares who’s running for Attorney General.

“We saw a huge support here in Abingdon, and we’ve seen a huge support all over Southwest Virginia as we’ve been campaigning the last few days,” Youngkin said.

“It was great to be able to campaign with Glenn Youngkin and Winsome Sears,” Miyaras said. “It’s just been great to be in this community where we’ve been embraced.”

The three said they’re holding rallies together because they want to win and lead together. Washington County, Virginia resident Rex Carter said he came out to the rally in support of the candidates because he believes Virginia needs a change.

“We have seen so much decriminalization taking place, we’ve seen a lot of attacks on our freedoms,” Carter said. “I really believe that this Republican ticket is the key for Virginia to get back on track.”

“I’ve been trained as a prosecutor. If you want an Attorney General that’s going to call balls and strikes, that’s going to bring that prosecutor’s mindset, say, ‘Listen, we need to actually go after the bad guys, get violent criminals off the streets our of neighbors and back into prison where they belong.’ I’m your candidate,” Miyaras said.

“I’m a businessman, and I’ve had 30 years of building business creating jobs, and I want to do the same thing for Virginia,” Youngkin said. “I want to get this economy moving.”