Virginia primary election: What you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia voters will head to the polls Tuesday to elect Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general plus candidates from both parties for House of Delegates and local offices.

Poll Hours

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Poll Locations

Voters may look up their polling location by visiting the Department of Elections website or by calling their local registrar.

What To Bring

Voters need to bring an acceptable form of identification with them to the polls. Click here to view a list of acceptable IDs.

Those who fail to bring an acceptable ID may sign an ID statement affirming their identity and vote using a regular ballot. Voters who do not sign an ID statement may vote via provisional ballot.

Absentee Ballots

Absentee ballots may be submitted in-person to local registrars by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters who wish to return their ballots by mail must have them postmarked on or before Election Day and received by their local registrars by noon on the third day after the election.

Because of changes in the law, voters are not required to have a witness present when a ballot is opened and completed and it is not required to have a witness sign the envelope. Ballots will not be rejected due to a missing witness signature.

Who Is On The Ballot?

Note: Virginia law allows you to vote in only one political party primary election when multiple political party primary elections are held on the same day.

Here is a look at who will appear on ballots locally:

Governor (Democratic primary)

Jennifer D. Carroll Foy

Jennifer L. McClellan

Justin E. Fairfax

Lee J. Carter

Terry R. McAuliffe

Lieutenant Governor (Democratic primary)

Andria P. McClellan

Elizabeth R. Guzman (withdrawn)

Hala S. Ayala

Mark H. Levine

S. “Sam” Rasoul

Sean A. Perryman

Xavier JaMar Warren

Attorney General (Democratic primary)

Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones

Mark R. Herring

The Republican Party of Virginia nominated its candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general in a convention last month.

House of Delegates

There are no contested local House of Delegates primary races.

Election Results

You can find election results on WJHL.com shortly after polls close.