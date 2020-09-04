LIVE NOW /
Virginia lawmakers approve absentee voting measures

by: The Associated Press

What voters need to know ahead of the Virginia primary on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have given final approval to legislation aimed at making absentee voting easier in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

A bill approved Friday calls for the state to prepay postage and provide drop boxes for absentee ballots.

The House of Delegates approved a Senate bill that will allocate $2 million for prepaid postage and also set up a process for voters to correct paperwork issues on improperly submitted ballots.

The Senate approved the bill last week, so the legislation will now go to Gov. Ralph Northam.

The governor had urged lawmakers to move quickly to approve additional funding for absentee voting, with the presidential election just two months away.

