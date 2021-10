Republican gubernatorial candidate, Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an event in Richmond, Va. on May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Republican Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin is making a stop in Washington County, Va. as part of his Win with Glenn bus tour.

On Sunday, Oct. 31 at 6:45 p.m., Youngkin will visit Washington County and hold the Washington County Early Vote Rally.

This stop is part of a bus tour that Youngkin is doing around that state of Virginia. The tour will include 50 stops in 10 days.