Virginia governor candidate Glenn Youngkin holds law enforcement, veteran event in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – After running political ads targeting crime stats under gubernatorial candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe (D), candidate Glenn Youngkin (R) came to Bristol Tuesday night to host the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition Dinner.

The event, hosted by Northstar Baptist Church, featured local sheriffs, police chiefs and attorneys to explain Youngkin’s stance on the future of policing in the president state.

“We’re right now watching Virginia experience a 20 year high in murder rates,” said Youngkin. “And we’re seeing cities like Richmond ranked as the 11th most dangerous city in America and we’ve got four Virginia cities in the top 100. And this is absolutely a crisis, and so we gotta go fix this.”

McAuliffe responded to Youngkin’s ads explaining that he “put in place one of the toughest laws in the country to combat domestic violence” and that he has released plans to combat the issue.