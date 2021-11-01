Virginia elections: What you need to bring to the polls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — On Tuesday, Virginians will head to the polls for a long list of races. Before you head to the polls, check that you have all you need.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. If you are unsure of your polling location, you can check here. Precincts have changed for some voters this election.

“Bristol had a huge readdressing project due to 911,” said Penny R. Limburg, Director of Elections & General Registrar. “We have done our best to communicate this to voters what their address is according to the GIS, they if they do not if they’re not sure they need to check their voter registration online prior to election day.

There is no same-day voter registration in Virginia. The last day to register for Primary or General Elections is 22 days before the election. Voter registration status can be checked here.

Voters must present an ID to vote. If you do not have an ID, you may sign an identification confirmation statement. If you prefer not to sign an ID Confirmation Statement, you may still fill out a provisional ballot.

“ID is still required, although Virginia does not require a photo ID any longer,” said Limburg. “Generally, people still show the driver’s license, but it could be a utility bill, some other type of government ID, your employee photo ID is accepted or a college ID.”

After filling out a provisional ballot, the voter will be given instructions on how to submit a copy of their ID or sign and submit an ID Confirmation Statement so their vote will be counted.

Voters have until noon on Friday, Nov. 5 to deliver a copy of the identification or an ID Confirmation Statement to their local electoral board.

Copies of IDs can be submitted via fax, email, in-person, or through the mail. The forms must be received by Friday at noon, and a postmark by that date will not count.

For those submitting absentee ballots, the ballot must be received by Friday, Nov. 5 at noon. Postmarks do not count to meet that deadline. You may also return your absentee ballot to a drop-off location. Instructions can be found on your ballot.

For more information on the election and what you need, you can visit the Virginia Department of Elections website.

News Channel 11 is Your Local Election HQ and will provide you with Election Results online after polls close.