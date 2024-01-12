BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Even without many specifics yet available, Virginia Delegate Israel O’Quinn (R-Bristol) is encouraged by his appointment to a select committee on access to rural health care announced by House Speaker Don Scott Thursday.

“I’m all about looking at rural health care and coming back with real recommendations,” O’Quinn told News Channel 11 Friday.

O’Quinn is among 12 legislators appointed to the committee, which won’t begin its work in earnest until this spring after the current legislative session wraps up.

“We’re supposed to look at rural health care and come back with five firm recommendations,” O’Quinn said of the group’s mandate. “We’d be looking at it over the course of a calendar year and then coming back next session with something firm, at least theoretically.”

Beyond that, he doesn’t know much yet but said looking at gaps and needs in rural health care offers plenty of ground to plow.

“You’ve got everything from nursing shortages to some places that you could classify probably as a health care desert. There are all kinds of rural healthcare issues that run the gamut.”

Because of its status as a select committee — one of just two O’Quinn has seen appointed in his decade-plus in the legislature— leaders can appoint members from a cross-section of other committees that could intersect with health care.

“You may end up identifying things that we just don’t have the bandwidth or the money maybe to come up with a solution, but I suspect there are plenty that we could potentially work on and try to bridge that gap a little better,” O’Quinn said.

Chaired by Delegate Rodney Willett, the committee will convene May 1 and is asked to wrap up its work by Nov. 15 with at least five recommendations for the 2025 session, according to a news release from the Virginia House Democrats.