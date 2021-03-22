Virginia 38th Senate District special election: What you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Voters in part of Southwest Virginia will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a state senator to fill the vacancy created by the death of Sen. Ben Chafin.

Voters will choose between Democrat Laurie Buchwald and Republican Travis Hackworth in Virginia Senate District 38.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone standing in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Registered voters can look up their polling place on the Department of Elections’ website.

Voters should bring an acceptable form of identification with them to the polls.

News Channel 11 will bring you the election results Tuesday night on WJHL.com and on News Channel 11 at 11.