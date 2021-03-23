Virginia 38th Senate District special election underway

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Candidates for Virginia’s 38th Senate District special election are gearing up for an exciting night as they await results from the election.

“Oh my goodness, today it’s so exciting just the culmination of a really energizing 60 days special election race,” Democratic Candidate Laurie Buchwald said.

“The excitement has been overwhelming,” Republican Candidate Travis Hackworth said. “I mean everywhere we go the polls, we’re getting to talk to voters.”

Buchwald and Hackworth are running for the late Sen. Ben Chafin’s seat, who died from COVID-19 on New Year’s Day.

“I always knew that the one that’s going to fight the hardest for you is the one that’s got the most skin in the game,” Hackworth said. “I felt like out of all of the people that I was seeing that was wanting to run that I had more to lose, and so I was going to fight the hardest.”

“I have always believed that we should not have any uncontested races,” Buchwald said. “When I saw that nobody was jumping in with my experience and background and passion I decided to jump in.”

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Election results will be posted on WJHL.com.