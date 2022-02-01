Venable announces re-election bid for Sullivan Co. mayor

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable will seek re-election.

Venable filed a petition Tuesday to seek the Republican Party nomination.

A former state representative, Venable has held the office of mayor since 2014. He also served as mayor from 2002 to 2006.

“We’ve made great progress in Sullivan County over my last two terms,” Venable said. “We have several projects in the hopper right now and I want to see those completed and position Sullivan County go forward in the future.”

County commissioners Mark Vance and Angie Stanley have also filed petitions to challenge Venable in the GOP primary.

County primary elections will be held on May 3.