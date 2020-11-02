USPS designates 1 post office per Tenn. county to speed up mailing of completed absentee ballots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States Postal Service is making efforts to ensure Tennessee voters are able to submit their absentee by-mail ballots.

According to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s website, a post office in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties will be designated “for voters to expedite the mailing of their completed absentee by-mail ballot.”

Ballots must be mailed at the designated post offices by 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday, November 3.

Election officials will pick up the dropped off ballots after 3 p.m. on Election Day.

You can see the full list of designated post offices below:

To learn who is eligible to vote absentee by-mail and find answers to more frequently asked voting questions, click here.