US Senate candidate wants to repeal Obamacare, says it isn’t racist to discuss illegal immigration

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Chamber of Commerce members gathered Thursday morning to listen to Republican Dr. Manny Sethi, a U.S. Senate candidate, explain his qualifications for the Tennessee chair.

Sethi, an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and president and founder of non-profit Healthy Tennessee, claims that his experience within the medical field gives him a better understanding of issues he sees regarding Obamacare.

“We have to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Sethi said. “Every year, premiums are going up; deductibles are going up; it’s killing small business in Tennessee. We need to get the hand of government out of healthcare. If I’m your senator, that’s the first thing I do.”

A child of two immigrants, Sethi also stressed his belief of a need for the border wall and his support of ICE.

“My parents came to this country legally with an ‘L,'” Sethi said. “They stood in line; they waited their turn. That’s the American way. It is not racist to talk about legal immigration; we’ve got to end chain-based migration, and we’ve got to build that southern border wall.”

Sethi considers himself an outsider regarding his political experience and emphasizes he is a surgeon, not a politician. According to Sethi, this benefits those he would potentially represent.

“And the other thing I’m hearing is that people want a conservative outsider,” Sethi said. “They don’t want somebody who’s already been in the halls of Washington. They want something very, very different – someone who comes from outside of government who is going to make a difference – who’s giving their life to serving Tennessee.”

All of the U.S. Senate hopeful’s ideas and plans can be found on his website.

