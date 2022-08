ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Garland “Bubba” Evely has been re-elected mayor of Unicoi County.

After running unopposed in the May Republican primary, Evely defeated independent candidate Bralen Diamond by winning 83% of the vote in the August general election.

Evely has served as Unicoi County mayor since 2018.

His new term will begin Sept. 1.